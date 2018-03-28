Bid to vote on betting machines at tracks sparks dispute

113 Keep an eye out for this giant peacock in Boise this week Pause

55 Hit-and-run in Boise causes estimated tens of thousands of dollars in damage

22 Boise is getting a bike skills park. See what can you do on a pump track

99 Boise State football opens spring practice 2018

207 Highlights of Boise State's Mountain West tourney game vs. Utah State

87 Boise State coach Gordy Presnell's postgame speech to his championship team

157 Watch highlights of Boise State's tourney win vs. Air Force

13 Burley's cheerleaders use odd props during Friday's halftime performance vs. Century

23 Boise State women's basketball team welcomes Mountain West trophy