North Korea’s Kim invites President Trump to meet; Trump says yes, Korean official says

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 157 Watch highlights of Boise State's tourney win vs. Air Force Pause 13 Burley's cheerleaders use odd props during Friday's halftime performance vs. Century 23 Boise State women's basketball team welcomes Mountain West trophy 10 Boise State grad competes on Jeopardy! 104 Longtime Boise smokehouse demolished due to State Street construction 8 Boise State women hit four shots, including half-courter, in synchronized display 81 This 12-year-old plans to visit all 50 states to honor veterans 56 Take a tour of The Fowler apartments in Downtown Boise 110 Idaho's first IHSAA sanctioned all-girls wrestling tournament 'a big step.' 112 What would you ask an astronaut aboard the International Space Station? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April. AP

South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April. AP