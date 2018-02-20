Grocer Albertsons eyes Rite Aid deal in health care push

FILE - This Oct. 21, 2016 file photo shows a Rite Aid location in Philadelphia. The privately held owner of Safeway, Vons and other grocery brands is plunging deeper into the pharmacy business with a deal to buy Rite Aid, the nation's third-largest drugstore chain. Albertsons Companies is offering either a share of its stock and $1.83 in cash or slightly more than a share for every 10 shares of Rite Aid. A deal value was not disclosed in a statement released Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, by the companies. Matt Rourke AP Photo