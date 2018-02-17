This 12-year-old plans to visit all 50 states to honor veterans

More Videos

Take a tour of The Fowler apartments in Downtown Boise

Idaho's first IHSAA sanctioned all-girls wrestling tournament 'a big step.'

What would you ask an astronaut aboard the International Space Station?

Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd on the state of the city

Watch highlights of Boise State TE recruit Tyneil Hopper, one of nation's best

Here's the controversial hit that ended the Boise State-New Mexico basketball game

What National Girls & Women in Sports Day means to Boise State

Benches clear at end of Boise State-New Mexico basketball game

Watch Idaho Olympic snowboarder Chase Josey practice his tricks

Who will win the Super Bowl? These animals have predictions

Benches cleared after New Mexico’s Joe Furstinger came in late trying to foul Boise State’s Marcus Dickinson, knocking him to the ground with a high hit after Dickinson had pulled down the game-ending rebound Tuesday night. Boise State sophomore Justinian Jessup then pushed Furstinger away from Dickinson as members of both teams rushed into the melee. (Video courtesy of Isabel Gonzalez/TheLoboLair.com)

Two adult female bears whose paws suffered burns during December’s California wildfires underwent treatment for their injuries, involving the application of sterilized fish skin to the affected areas. The two bears, one of which was pregnant, along with a young mountain lion with less severe burns, were treated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) after the Thomas Fire burned through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. According to the CDFW, the bears’ burns were treated with homemade salve and sterilized fish skin, which contains collagen that aids and speeds the healing process. The bears also received acupuncture and laser therapy treatment.The bears were transported and released back into the wild in Southern California. The CDFW plan to monitor the bears using GPS collars and field cameras.

Idaho Juniors Futbol Club head coach Jeromy Tarkon received a threatening racist letter last weekend. On Saturday, dozens of people showed up to an early morning game to make sure Tarkon knew the soccer community stood with him in solidarity.