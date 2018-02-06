More Videos

Who will win the Super Bowl? These animals have predictions 1:51

Who will win the Super Bowl? These animals have predictions

Pause
Hillary Clinton spoofs Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ during Grammys parody segment 0:16

Hillary Clinton spoofs Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ during Grammys parody segment

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages 2:32

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

'This is what this community's all about.' 1:10

"This is what this community's all about."

Drone's-eye view of Hard Guy trail in Boise Foothills 2:29

Drone's-eye view of Hard Guy trail in Boise Foothills

It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020 3:20

It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights 12:22

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights

Best of Treasure Valley, 2017 1:46

Best of Treasure Valley, 2017

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning 1:19

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:54

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Watch Idaho Olympic snowboarder Chase Josey practice his tricks

Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com
Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

Nation & World

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

Two adult female bears whose paws suffered burns during December’s California wildfires underwent treatment for their injuries, involving the application of sterilized fish skin to the affected areas. The two bears, one of which was pregnant, along with a young mountain lion with less severe burns, were treated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) after the Thomas Fire burned through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. According to the CDFW, the bears’ burns were treated with homemade salve and sterilized fish skin, which contains collagen that aids and speeds the healing process. The bears also received acupuncture and laser therapy treatment.The bears were transported and released back into the wild in Southern California. The CDFW plan to monitor the bears using GPS collars and field cameras.

"This is what this community's all about."

Latest News

"This is what this community's all about."

Idaho Juniors Futbol Club head coach Jeromy Tarkon received a threatening racist letter last weekend. On Saturday, dozens of people showed up to an early morning game to make sure Tarkon knew the soccer community stood with him in solidarity.

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Nation & World

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Courtney Gessford, 28, of Sacramento, Calif. lived out a dream when she was "showered" with puppies from the Front Street Animal Shelter. Gessford, who has been battling cancer for three years, said she felt like she was “in a dream.” Her family thought this would be a great way to lift her spirits.