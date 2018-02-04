More Videos

Who will win the Super Bowl? These animals have predictions 1:51

Who will win the Super Bowl? These animals have predictions

Pause
Hillary Clinton spoofs Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ during Grammys parody segment 0:16

Hillary Clinton spoofs Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ during Grammys parody segment

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages 2:32

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

'This is what this community's all about.' 1:10

"This is what this community's all about."

Drone's-eye view of Hard Guy trail in Boise Foothills 2:29

Drone's-eye view of Hard Guy trail in Boise Foothills

It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020 3:20

It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights 12:22

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights

Best of Treasure Valley, 2017 1:46

Best of Treasure Valley, 2017

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning 1:19

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:54

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Getting all amped up for the Super Bowl can actually do your brain some good. Dr. Scott Bea from Cleveland Clinic explains how a little football watching with friends and family Sunday can go a long way for your health. Eric Garland/McClatchy and Cleveland Clinic
Getting all amped up for the Super Bowl can actually do your brain some good. Dr. Scott Bea from Cleveland Clinic explains how a little football watching with friends and family Sunday can go a long way for your health. Eric Garland/McClatchy and Cleveland Clinic

Latest News

How to stream the Super Bowl for free on NBC, Yahoo and more

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

February 04, 2018 10:41 AM

Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots airs this Sunday on NBC, with the kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. (ET).

Perhaps even bigger news (to some) is that a special episode of “This is Us” airs after the game.

If you’re already set up with cable or a paid streaming service like Sling, you’re good to go.

But if you’re a cord-cutter without a good over-the-air antenna and you want to tune in for the big game – and the commercials and the Justin Timberlake halftime show, of course – there are some free streaming options out there.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

NBC online

First, NBC will let you stream the game live without having to enter any kind of passwords proving you’re a cable subscriber.

Note: Even though kickoff is at 6:30 p.m., NBC’s special coverage starts at noon. That’s at least 11 hours of streaming. They’re calling it “Super Stream Sunday.”

There are several ways to get the free stream:

▪ On your computer, go to nbcsports.com/super-bowl and click the Super Bowl LII live stream link.

▪ On your TV, download the NBC Sports app through your Roku, Amazon Fire, AppleTV, XBox or Samsung Smart TV.

▪ On your phone or tablet, download the NBCSports app for iOS (Apple) or Android. You can also go to NBCSports.com and watch from there.

NFL and Yahoo

You can also stream the game for free on your mobile phone (not tablet) through the NFL mobile app or the Yahoo Sports app .

Read more info here on the free Yahoo streaming.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

‘This Is Us’ bonus

NUP_180092_1081
Milo Ventimiglia as Jack in NBC’s “This Is Us.”
NBC Ron Batzdorff/NBC

If you’re watching through one of the NBC Sports options, the Super Bowl stream will include the Very Special Episode of “This Is Us,” which immediately follows all of the Super Bowl-ing – that’s at approximately 10:15 p.m., and it lasts a little longer than its normal one hour.

Grab your Kleenex because this is the one where we see Jack die.

Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, @brookecain

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Who will win the Super Bowl? These animals have predictions 1:51

Who will win the Super Bowl? These animals have predictions

Pause
Hillary Clinton spoofs Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ during Grammys parody segment 0:16

Hillary Clinton spoofs Trump with reading of ‘Fire and Fury’ during Grammys parody segment

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages 2:32

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

'This is what this community's all about.' 1:10

"This is what this community's all about."

Drone's-eye view of Hard Guy trail in Boise Foothills 2:29

Drone's-eye view of Hard Guy trail in Boise Foothills

It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020 3:20

It's official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights 12:22

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights

Best of Treasure Valley, 2017 1:46

Best of Treasure Valley, 2017

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning 1:19

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:54

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Who will win the Super Bowl? These animals have predictions

View More Video