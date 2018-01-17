Ann Curry said she’s “not surprised” by the allegations of sexual misconduct against Matt Lauer.
Ann Curry says she's 'not surprised' by sexual misconduct allegations against Matt Lauer

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

January 17, 2018 05:57 AM

Ann Curry said she’s “not surprised” by the allegations of sexual misconduct by her former ‘TODAY’ show co-anchor Matt Lauer.

Curry, who was on the show from 1994 until she left in 2012, made the comments Wednesday morning on “CBS This Morning.” She was a news anchor from 1997 to 2011 and a co-anchor alongside Lauer for one year after that.

“I can tell you that I am not surprised by the allegations,” she said. “I’m trying not to hurt people. I know what it’s like to be publicly humiliated ... but I can say that I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed.

“I think it would be surprising if someone said they didn’t see that. Verbal, sexual harassment was pervasive.”

Some believe that Lauer played a role in Curry’s firing from the morning show, but she refused to speculate about what happened.

“I don’t know what was all behind it. I do know it hurt like hell,” she said. “I’ve learned a great deal about myself. I’ve let it go. … It’s been years and I want to really move on from that. At this point I’m thinking ‘hakuna matata,’ it’s over.

“The real question in my view is what are we going to do with all this anger? And it’s not just about where I used to work or where you’re now working, it’s about the problem that’s pervasive.”

Curry said in an interview with PEOPLE Magazine that leaving the ‘TODAY’ show “hurt like hell.”

“It hurt so much, but I learned a lot about myself,” she said. “I can say I’ve done nothing wrong. I’ve been honest and true. I’ve tried to stay pure. I’ve tried to not respond in a knee-jerk manner, and I’ve stayed very close to who I am. So it hurt, but I’m also proud of myself.”

    Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night.

