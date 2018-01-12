More Videos

Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery 1:23

Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery

Pause
Trooper warns speeders of danger on Simco Road after two recent fatal crashes 2:06

Trooper warns speeders of danger on Simco Road after two recent fatal crashes

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 1:32

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'

Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show 'Survivor' 2:12

Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show "Survivor"

Business growth on upswing in Eagle 2:51

Business growth on upswing in Eagle

Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly 0:14

Buzzer-beating 3-pointer leads Vallivue boys basketball over Bishop Kelly

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State 1:36

Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State

Idaho, you can register to vote online now. Here's how. 0:31

Idaho, you can register to vote online now. Here's how.

Leon Rice on 52 fouls, wearing orange and winning on the road 3:55

Leon Rice on 52 fouls, wearing orange and winning on the road

Seeking bipartisan support, Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 1:32

Seeking bipartisan support, Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love'

  • See how to workout with virtual-reality

    BlackBox VR, a Boise company that is developing a virtual fitness gym, was named Best Startup at the annual CES consumer electronics show this week in Las Vegas.

See how to workout with virtual-reality

BlackBox VR, a Boise company that is developing a virtual fitness gym, was named Best Startup at the annual CES consumer electronics show this week in Las Vegas.
BlackBox VR
Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery

Latest News

Ride along on a Treasure Valley milk delivery

While the residents of Treasure Valley sleep, workers at Reed’s Dairy work steadfast through the late night and early morning hours to complete one task — bring fresh, locally produced milk to the doorsteps of 2,500 homes.

The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament

Latest News

The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament

​The top 60 quidditch teams from around the country descended on Columbia, South Carolina to determine the sport's 9th national champion during the US Quidditch Cup at Saluda Shoals Park, Saturday, April 16, 2016.