Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program

0:57 Modesto rally supports young immigrants Pause

1:03 18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged

1:59 Video shows devastation from mudslides, flooding

1:36 Key takeaways from Otter's final State of the State

3:55 Leon Rice on 52 fouls, wearing orange and winning on the road

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photos urge support for those who struggle

2:04 Woo hoo! Bogus Basin's mountain coaster is 'high thrill, low skill'

2:54 Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees

1:33 Man in hospital after police shot him New Years Day morning