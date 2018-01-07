Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by, from left, Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks to a group of small business owners Nov. 30 as Republicans work to pass their sweeping tax bill, a blend of generous tax cuts for businesses and more modest tax cuts for families and individuals.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by, from left, Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks to a group of small business owners Nov. 30 as Republicans work to pass their sweeping tax bill, a blend of generous tax cuts for businesses and more modest tax cuts for families and individuals. J. Scott Applewhite AP
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined by, from left, Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks to a group of small business owners Nov. 30 as Republicans work to pass their sweeping tax bill, a blend of generous tax cuts for businesses and more modest tax cuts for families and individuals. J. Scott Applewhite AP

Latest News

Federal tax overhaul could cost Idaho taxpayers $100M

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

January 07, 2018 12:39 PM

BOISE, Idaho

Idaho taxpayers could end up paying roughly $100 million more next year as a result of the Republican tax overhaul that President Donald Trump signed into law last month, according to a recent analysis from the head of Idaho's tax commission.

That number, however, is likely to fluctuate as lawmakers begin to prepare to dive into tax policy during the 2018 legislative session — which kicks off Monday.

Ken Roberts, chairman of the Idaho State Tax Commission, first revealed the fiscal impact of the tax reform law to lawmakers during Friday's Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee meeting.

"All told, we believe the impact on Idaho (tax revenue) will be a positive $97.4 million," Robert said, referring to collections during fiscal year 2019 — which doesn't start until July and goes until the end of June 2019.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The federal policy cuts tax rates and nearly doubles the standard income deduction. It also caps or eliminates some popular itemized deductions, and sets the personal exemptions to zero.

"I think the perception was that this was going to be a tax decrease," Roberts said. "But when Idaho doesn't have as many provisions as other states, and you eliminate the exemptions, the standard deduction only gets you so far. Then you start paying more tax."

The Idaho Legislature typically syncs the state's tax code with the federal version each year to make it easier for residents and businesses to do their taxes, as well as avoid having to keep separate accounting books to track the different rules.

The typically mundane request comes from the Idaho Tax Commission at the beginning of each legislative session to ensure Idaho's definition of adjusted gross income matches the Internal Revenue Code.

Yet this year, the issue of if and how Idaho will choose to conform has become a top priority for Idaho lawmakers. That's because how lawmakers handle conformity will be the driving factor on how much money will be available for possible tax cuts while still ensuring education and other budget needs don't get shortchanged.

State lawmakers are already tossing around ideas, but many of the details are not quite fleshed out.

For example, Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said last month the state could consider keeping a personal exemption or offering a state child tax credit after citing concern the new state revenue would come disproportionately from larger families because of the elimination of the exemption.

Meanwhile, Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter declined to address the topic during The Associated Press annual legislative preview on Friday and instead said he would talk about it during Monday's State of the State address.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged

    The Pioneer Fire burned 190,000 acres of Idaho's Boise National Forest in 2016. About 7 percent of that area was being logged by winter 2017 to salvage usable timber in a race against rot and decay.

18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged

18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged 1:03

18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged
The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament 2:25

The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament

How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out. 1:41

How much do Central Michigan and Wyoming fans know about Idaho? Not much, it turns out.

View More Video