Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, speaks during an event in Manchester, N.H. President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book. Trump says in the statement that when Bannon was fired, “he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. “ A new book by writer Michael Wolff offers a series of explosive revelations, including that Trump never expected to win the 2016 race. Mary Schwalm, File AP Photo