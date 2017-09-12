Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif.
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP
Apple: Our new iPhone X will cost at least $999. Internet: We still want it.

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

September 12, 2017 1:38 PM

In Cupertino, California, tech giant Apple announced its latest and greatest new product Tuesday: the iPhone X.

As many analysts expected, the new iPhone will come with edge-to-edge display, no home button, augmented reality technology and other radical improvements. It will also feature a sky-high price tag starting at $999.

That price range is pretty much in line with predictions, according to CNN and the New York Times. Still, as social media users and tech enthusiasts got their first official glimpse at the new phone and then contemplated spending at least $1,000 to get one, there were a lot of conflicted feelings on the subject.

