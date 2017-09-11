Solemn, personal ceremonies as US commemorates 9/11

More Videos 1:30 Did you miss the Broncos vs. Cougars game? Check out the highlights here Pause 0:45 Bannon out days after Trump defended him 0:55 Cyclists don't have to stop at a stop sign in Idaho 2:58 Tour an Idaho fish hatchery 2:21 DACA rally in Boise draws nearly 1,000 supporters 0:28 Watch the sun disappear into smoke over Boise in this time-lapse video 2:27 'We've been managing salmon wrong for about 125 years' 2:48 Downtown Boise housing is booming 12:00 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin after WSU loss: 'We've got to eliminate the turnovers' 0:20 We're seeing less smoke in Boise -- here's where it's coming from Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Victims of Sept. 11 attacks remembered across the U.S. 16 years later Nearly 3,000 people were killed when four hijacked planes hit the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania in 2001. Moments of silence, memorial rides and speeches marked the 16th anniversary of the attacks. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when four hijacked planes hit the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania in 2001. Moments of silence, memorial rides and speeches marked the 16th anniversary of the attacks. Meta Viers/McClatchy Footage: AP, CSPAN, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Storyful

