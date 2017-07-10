Hostess has introduced a new Twinkie flavor, Chocolate Peanut Butter.
Oh, Twinkies, what have they done to you?

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

July 10, 2017 10:22 AM

In this day and age of funky flavors and unicorn colors, the makers of the venerable Twinkie are making sure they aren’t forgotten. Hostess has thrown a new flavor into the snack ring, the Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkie. It’s spongy, chocolatey and filled with peanut butter creme filling.

OK, health fanatics, we know that Twinkies are high in fat and made with 37 ingredients, but Hostess says it’s about the “delectable pairing of sweet and salty flavors, as well as an irresistible creamy peanut butter texture.” The snack cake is available nationwide, including Fresno, and fans of chocolate and peanut butter have not hesitated to gobble them up.

The new Chocolate Peanut Butter Twinkie is being sold in single-serve and multi-pack packages.

Hostess officials say the new flavor is part of the company’s attempt to stay relevant and compete in the highly competitive snack food world. It’s also not the first time Hostess has rolled out flavored Twinkies. Three years ago they released Twinkies stuffed with different creme filling, including blue raspberry and strawberry.

And who knows, maybe there is a sriracha Twinkie in the works?

Take a tour of Hostess Brands LLC in Emporia

Two different companies that rescued the former Hostess operations that failed in labor turmoil and bankruptcy have succeeded in the turnaround. In Emporia, millions of Twinkies and other snack cakes are being produced 24 hours a day, six days a week. The

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

