Sessions says he would consider recusing himself from DOJ investigation into Russia ties if necessary

3:45 Idaho's attorney general on how Dietrich football locker room attack was prosecuted Pause

0:39 Eagle boy, 8, on retrieving stuck basketball at BSU game: 'Dude, let's go get it'

2:46 Get a sneak peek at improvements planned for the Anne Frank Memorial

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley

0:36 Vallivue High, Bishop Kelly basketball players scuffle in playoff game

0:17 GreenBikes are leaving storage, headed to the streets

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams