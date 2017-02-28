Attorney General Sessions: ‘I am dubious about marijuana’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday that he is “dubious about marijuana,” hinting that the Trump administration could be ready to block states from selling it for recreational use.
“I am dubious about marijuana. ... I’m not sure we’re going to be a better, healthier nation if we have marijuana sold at every corner grocery store,” he said in a speech at the winter meeting of the National Association of Attorneys General.
Sessions made his remarks after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters last Thursday that the Department of Justice would use the federal law banning marijuana to crack down on recreational pot sales while allowing states to regulate the drug for medical use.
Eight states have legalized recreational marijuana: Washington, Colorado, California, Massachusetts, Maine, Nevada, Oregon, Alaska.
