Les Bois Film Festival trailer highlights nature films

Fruitland High School wrestler Sammy Eckhart won his fourth state title by defeating Boone Giulio from American Falls High School at the Idaho State High Wrestling School Championships held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho.
The Rocky Mountain High boys basketball team beat Boise 66-61 on Friday to win the 2017 5A District Three Tournament championship at Capital High. Despite winning just the second district title in school history, the Grizzlies aren't satisfied and have their eyes on a 5A state championship.
Weiser, Idaho resident Charlotte Hirata talks about being interned with her family starting at the age of 9 at the Minidoka Relocation Center between the years of 1942 and 1945, and what they did afterward.
Tobi Cook and Andrea Holland-Colbert, with a combined 37 years of experience as referees, became the first all-woman officiating crew to call a state basketball championship game in Idaho Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
African-American journalist April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks asked President Donald Trump during a press conference on Thursday if he would include the Congressional Black Caucus in conversations about his “urban agenda.” He responded with "Do you want to set up the meeting?" and "Are they friends of yours?"