Signees included Dania Holmberg, Seattle Pacific University, cross country/track; Taylor Elliott, Portland State, track; Emma Bailey, BYU, soccer; Rachel Menlove, Portland State, softball; Kelly Kukla, University of Colorado Colorado Springs, softball; Hailey Fisher, Weber State, softball; Autumn Moffat, BYU, softball; Christian Padilla, Spokane Falls, baseball; Reed Harrington, Spokane Falls, baseball; Alec Kuzmack, Washington State, football; Maxim Moore, University of Idaho, football; Del Rude, Rocky Mountain College, football; Ryan Swanson, Weber State, football