Family fishing brings in a big catch

Logan Lusk is seen here on Saturday with his daughter bringing in a 14-pound rainbow trout at Cedar Creek Reservoir. The pole and hook used were exceptionally small, making the catch even more remarkable.

Former Boise State TE battling cancer

Duane Dlouhy, a former Boise State tight end who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the 1981 national championship game, visits with family, friends, and former teammates at Parilla Grill and discusses his stage-four rectal cancer diagnosis.

Video: National Signing Day at Eagle High

Signees included Dania Holmberg, Seattle Pacific University, cross country/track; Taylor Elliott, Portland State, track; Emma Bailey, BYU, soccer; Rachel Menlove, Portland State, softball; Kelly Kukla, University of Colorado Colorado Springs, softball; Hailey Fisher, Weber State, softball; Autumn Moffat, BYU, softball; Christian Padilla, Spokane Falls, baseball; Reed Harrington, Spokane Falls, baseball; Alec Kuzmack, Washington State, football; Maxim Moore, University of Idaho, football; Del Rude, Rocky Mountain College, football; Ryan Swanson, Weber State, football

