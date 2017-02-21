Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd announces Paylocity will build at TM Crossing

Paylocity will occupy 62,000 square feet of a building twice that size that Gardner Co. plans to build.
Provided by City of Meridian

Local

Family fishing brings in a big catch

Logan Lusk is seen here on Saturday with his daughter bringing in a 14-pound rainbow trout at Cedar Creek Reservoir. The pole and hook used were exceptionally small, making the catch even more remarkable.

Local

Injured Boise officer Kevin Holtry drops ceremonial puck at Denver game

Injured Boise Police officer Kevin Holtry made an appearance Friday night at a University of Denver men’s hockey game, where he performed the ceremonial puck drop and was honored as the game's MVP. Holtry is being treated at a hospital in Englewood, Colo., that specializes in spinal injuries after being shot multiple times in November.

Latest News

Former Boise State TE battling cancer

Duane Dlouhy, a former Boise State tight end who caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the 1981 national championship game, visits with family, friends, and former teammates at Parilla Grill and discusses his stage-four rectal cancer diagnosis.

Latest News

Video: National Signing Day at Eagle High

Signees included Dania Holmberg, Seattle Pacific University, cross country/track; Taylor Elliott, Portland State, track; Emma Bailey, BYU, soccer; Rachel Menlove, Portland State, softball; Kelly Kukla, University of Colorado Colorado Springs, softball; Hailey Fisher, Weber State, softball; Autumn Moffat, BYU, softball; Christian Padilla, Spokane Falls, baseball; Reed Harrington, Spokane Falls, baseball; Alec Kuzmack, Washington State, football; Maxim Moore, University of Idaho, football; Del Rude, Rocky Mountain College, football; Ryan Swanson, Weber State, football

Crime

Idaho State Police troopers receive medals for stopping suicidal woman

On June 3, 2016, a woman stopped her car in the middle of Interstate 90 in North Idaho and threatened to kill herself with a knife. Idaho State Police Troopers Mike Lininger and Todd McDevitt were able to safely disarm and apprehend the woman. The two troopers each received ISP's Silver Star medal for heroism on Jan. 13, 2017.

