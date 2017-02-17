Flying on a plane, one of the biggest stars in the NBA says the Earth is flat

2:54 Indivisible Idaho delivers petition calling for town meeting Pause

1:55 Rachel Perez talks about ECT for bipolar disorder

6:06 Sen. Risch discusses Russian probe

2:44 Boise students protest new secretary of education

3:01 Town hall asks Rep. Chaffetz 'what is your line in the sand?' regarding Trump

1:57 Eagle girls come from behind to beat Post Falls

1:05 Boise, Nampa firefighters shave their heads in support of 8-year-old fighting cancer

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

1:07 Butte County wins State 1A Div. II girls basketball championship