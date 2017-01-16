Leta Neustaedter Harris leads a large group in a rendition of "We Shall Overcome" during a MLK Day rally.

Boise State University students and members of the public marched up Capitol Blvd. on their way to the Idaho State Capitol Steps during an annual “Day of Greatness” march and rally to honor Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Boise, Idaho. The march was followed by a rally on the Capitol steps and a gathering inside the Capitol where Lt. Gov. Brad Little read a proclamation declaring the Governor of Idaho’s annual recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Idaho Human Rights day.