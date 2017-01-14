APNewsBreak: Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years

2:04 Idaho City schools open despite daunting snow, ice Pause

0:14 Nampa man frees police cruiser stuck in snow with his Subaru WRX

1:07 Clearing snow, ice from Boise storm drains

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

0:47 Idaho Rep. Ron Nate attempts to protest rebuke of Rep. Heather Scott

1:36 Curtis Stigers sings Leonard Cohen tribute 'Tonight Will Be Fine'

2:35 Wolverine and marten caught on camera in Idaho

3:46 House members react to first week drama

1:38 Video: Last of the Elephants