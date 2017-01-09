This smart breast pump is designed to give moms freedom

Willow’s smart breast pump had a lot of mothers in awe at this year’s CES.
These women are shocked because Willow’s motorized wearable could change the way mothers pump breast milk for the better.
“It’s designed to go right in the mom’s bra and give her her hands back,” said Leigh Lehman, a group manager for Willow.
Using the new-age breast pump would also let women move around, lie down and — essentially — give them back some freedom while pumping. Lehman mentioned that mothers would also be able to talk on the phone without the obnoxious hum of a motorized pump permeating their call. It’s that quiet.
Plus the Willow breast pump has no cumbersome cords, requires no special bra and doesn’t force mothers to undress. In a proprietary study by Willow, these were all things mothers said would be true for their dream pump.
Assembling Willow for use is quick; watch the video up top to see for yourself. While the pump is in use, a companion app for iOS (Android coming later) will help mothers keep track of how much milk is being pumped. Each bag holds 4 ounces.
Cleanup is also easy, according to Kristy Burns, head of marketing at Willow. She says the pump is a three-part system made up of a flange, the actual pump and a bag that holds the milk. The flange, which rests on the breast, is the only part that should need cleaning, and it’s dishwasher safe.
Willow will cost $429 for a pair of pumps when it launches this spring.
Comments