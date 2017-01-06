Fort Lauderdale airport shooting witness: My laptop took a bullet for me

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table Pause

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

0:38 Passengers gather on the tarmac at FLL following airport shooting

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

6:19 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry shares video on recovery, gratitude and more

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

2:09 Tires 101: Be prepared for winter weather

0:41 Boise icicles growing taller than people this winter

5:44 A College of Western Idaho program is helping Idaho's struggling monarch butterfly