Caldwell neighbors team up to help stuck truck driver

Neighbors of the Cedar Crossing subdivision in Caldwell towed a 40,000-pound semi out of the snow and ice using a Ford pickup.
Vandals surprise 98 year old grandmother of player Trent Cowan

In June earlier this year, Trent Cowan sent his grandmother Peg McGee a birthday card filled with birthday wishes and promises of a Vandal bowl game at the end of the season. The promise came true. Today at the Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village senior community Trent and his teammates surprised Peg during a “Vandal Spirit Day” rally.

How Boulder-White Clouds wilderness came to be

This excerpt from Idaho Outdoor's hour-long “Beyond the White Clouds” documentary was prepared for the Boise City Club event that honored Congressman Mike Simpson and Idaho Conservation League Executive Director Rick Johnson for their years of collaboration to create wilderness for the Boulder-White Clouds with the 2016 Ed and Dottie Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement. In 2015 Congress passed and President Obama signed a bill creating three new Idaho wilderness areas: the White Clouds Wilderness, the Hemingway-Boulders Wilderness and the Jim McClure-Jerry Peak Wilderness.

