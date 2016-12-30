Sheriff calls for probe into Canyon County Commission

The Canyon County sheriff is planning to ask the Attorney General's Office to investigate county commissioners for willful neglect of duty following a string of escapes from a jail tent facility.
The Idaho Press-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2iMnCWM) that Sheriff Kieran Donahue announced Thursday that he plans to send a letter suggesting the lack of safeguards at the tent facility to prevent escape are a result of inaction by the county commission.
"I have personally gone to the board of county commissioners to address this issue, meaning the safety concerns and the safety safeguards that are lacking there," Donahue said. "The commissioners have made a point through public means that they know the problems exist and have chosen to do nothing about it."
Donahue is calling for commissioners Steve Rule and Craig Hanson to be investigated. He did not mention commissioner Tom Dale.
"That falls right back to these two commissioners," Donahue said. "It's on their shoulders that they are not taking the steps necessary for the expenditures to put these safeguards in place because they oversee and authorize that money. I do not. I can only operate what is given to me."
Rule said Thursday that he could not comment on the pending legal action.
On Wednesday, the inmate broke out of a door that had previously been used for another escape in October. It had not been replaced prior to the latest break out attempt. Wednesday's breakout marked the sixth breakout attempt this year.
Jail facilities manager Paul Navarro said his team has begun installing a new door to prevent future breakouts, but other areas of the facility still present a problem.
A vent hood in the kitchen is another location inmates have found it easy to break out from, but no plans have been made to reinforce the area, Donahue said.
Donahue said unless the hood is fixed, it is possible there will be another breakout before County Commissioner-elect Pam White will be sworn into office. Donahue expects White to vote with Dale to fund improvements at the facility.
