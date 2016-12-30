Sheriff calls for probe into Canyon County Commission

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne Pause

1:28 Idaho Vandals fans tailgate at Albertsons Stadium before Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

0:25 Karan Tucker on Boise nonprofit Jannus

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery

2:09 Chris Petersen speaks at Peach Bowl media day

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season

1:22 Meraki serves street-style gyros in BoDo