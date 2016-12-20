Simplot alleges partners mismanaging Northwest food processors

10:11 Paul Petrino likes his team as the underdog Pause

10:11 Paul Petrino believes he has the nation's top punter

2:01 Kaden Elliss and Idaho's defense don't take chances to force turnovers

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise

0:36 A Boise steelhead angler's view on dams

1:03 How a forensic investigator lost — and found — his laptop

2:05 Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney on the state of Idaho law enforcement

0:43 Filling Garden City cupboards

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more