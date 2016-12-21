Steven Matlock is no stranger to the blue

Ted Arnold from Crime Stoppers and Lt. Chris McCormick of the Canyon County Sheriff's Office tell how they hope a video reenactment will bring tips to solve the Dec. 17, 2014 murder of Notus store clerk Christopher Reese. Followed by video from the reenactment.
This excerpt from Idaho Outdoor's hour-long “Beyond the White Clouds” documentary was prepared for the Boise City Club event that honored Congressman Mike Simpson and Idaho Conservation League Executive Director Rick Johnson for their years of collaboration to create wilderness for the Boulder-White Clouds with the 2016 Ed and Dottie Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement. In 2015 Congress passed and President Obama signed a bill creating three new Idaho wilderness areas: the White Clouds Wilderness, the Hemingway-Boulders Wilderness and the Jim McClure-Jerry Peak Wilderness.
One night of snow changed everything for Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area’s opening plans. Bogus Basin received 8-10 inches of snow overnight, after plans were announced for opening weekend. The snow allowed Bogus to add the Morning Star chairlift to the mix on Saturday and the ski area likely will operate seven days a week immediately instead of easing into the season.
The Boise Police Department on Friday released two videos recorded during the fatal shooting of Noel Rodriguez on June 14. One video was recorded by a camera attached to the uniform of a Boise officer and the other from a Garden City officer.
More than three months after he and his wife, a nurse, helped rescue a severely injured hiker in Colorado, Boise Senior Firefighter Shane Nelson were surprised Wednesday by a Valor Award ceremony featuring the hiker, Dave Smith, and Smith's family. Smith and his parents say he was hours from death when the couple gave him emergency medical treatment and called for help.