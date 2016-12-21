Steven Matlock is no stranger to the blue

This excerpt from Idaho Outdoor's hour-long “Beyond the White Clouds” documentary was prepared for the Boise City Club event that honored Congressman Mike Simpson and Idaho Conservation League Executive Director Rick Johnson for their years of collaboration to create wilderness for the Boulder-White Clouds with the 2016 Ed and Dottie Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement. In 2015 Congress passed and President Obama signed a bill creating three new Idaho wilderness areas: the White Clouds Wilderness, the Hemingway-Boulders Wilderness and the Jim McClure-Jerry Peak Wilderness.