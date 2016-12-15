Yahoo's big breach helps usher in an age of hacker anxiety

1:23 Bishop Kelly falls to Skyline in 4A state football Pause

0:56 Boise Schools challenges data in state report

1:03 Starting college in high school

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

9:57 Bryan Harsin tells why bowl-opponent Baylor is so hard to defend

5:19 The Rag Co. opens new shop in Boise

2:13 Here's how to stay safe around a snow plow this winter

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call