GOP leader, in break with Trump, wants probe of Russian hacking

4:21 F-35A testing and evaluation at Mountain Home Air Force Base Pause

3:01 Learn about the puppets in Boise Contemporary Theater's revival of "A Nighttime Survival Guide"

3:26 Big Snow Delights Skiers for Bogus Basin's Opening Day of the 2016-2017 Season

1:33 An Eagle mom talks about life as a caregiver

0:53 New private school shakes up education

1:13 Mountain Home firefighters battle Pat's Desert Inn Cafe blaze

1:06 A South Meridian neighborhood frets over nearby commercial project

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

11:56 How Boulder-White Clouds wilderness came to be