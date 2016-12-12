GOP leader, in break with Trump, wants probe of Russian hacking

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in a break with President-elect Donald Trump, Monday said the Senate Intelligence Committee will conduct a “complete review” of reports that Russia has interfered with U.S. elections.
Trump has expressed doubt Russia interfered with the election.
Speaking at an end of the session news conference, the Kentucky Republican said, “Obviously, any foreign breach of our cybersecurity measures is disturbing. And I strongly condemn any such efforts.”
McConnell added: “Prior to the election, the director of national intelligence released a statement saying that the Russian government directed the recent compromises of emails from U.S. persons and institutions, including from U.S. political organizations.
“That is what the intelligence community believes can be said in unclassified remarks without risking sources and methods. Anything else is irresponsible, likely illegal, and potentially for partisan political gain. I agree with Senator Schumer, Chairmen McCain, Burr and others, this simply cannot be a partisan issue.”
He rejected the idea of a special panel, saying the intelligence panel, headed by Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., is “more than capable of conducting a complete review of this matter.”
Joining them on the committee is Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who next year will be Senate Democratic Leader. Schumer and some Republicans had sought a bipartisan probe.
Trump has called the reports of Russian interference “ridiculous” and criticized The U.S. intelligence community, which found Russia was motivated by a desire to see Trump elected.
McConnell also noted that the White House “attempted to reset relations with Russia and sat back while Russia expanded its sphere of influence, intervened in Crimea, eastern Ukraine, Syria and attempted to bully the Baltic countries. It defies belief that somehow Republicans in the Senate are reluctant to either review Russian tactics or ignore them.”
