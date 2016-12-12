How Boulder-White Clouds wilderness came to be

This excerpt from Idaho Outdoor's hour-long “Beyond the White Clouds” documentary was prepared for the Boise City Club event that honored Congressman Mike Simpson and Idaho Conservation League Executive Director Rick Johnson for their years of collaboration to create wilderness for the Boulder-White Clouds with the 2016 Ed and Dottie Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement. In 2015 Congress passed and President Obama signed a bill creating three new Idaho wilderness areas: the White Clouds Wilderness, the Hemingway-Boulders Wilderness and the Jim McClure-Jerry Peak Wilderness.
Idaho Public Television

Bucket of rocks a cherished tradition at Bishop Kelly

Every player on the Bishop Kelly High football team has his own gold-painted rock that bears his name, jersey number and goals for the season. Those rocks are placed in a bucket as physical representation of a player's commitment to the team and their strength as a unit. The Knights, who are attempting to win a fourth straight state championship, don't go anywhere without them.

2016 Boise Veterans Day Parade

The parade featured a new route and “A Salute to Women in Uniform,” with grand marshals Command Sergeant Major Linda R. Burkhart of the Idaho Army National Guard and Colonel Stephanie L. Sheppard of the Idaho Air National Guard. The parade featured all branches of the military services, veterans organizations, marching bands, tanks and other military vehicles. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11.

