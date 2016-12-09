Priority mail: Boise post office already in a holiday rush

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, the U.S. Postal Service expects to deliver a lot of cheer to more than 155 million addresses in the form of roughly 16 billion cards, letters and packages. More than 600,000 employees, 35,000 seasonal employees and 208,000 vehicles are involved in the effort. USPS Boise Plant Manager Jim Brenneman takes us inside the Boise mail processing center during the busiest time of the year.
Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com

Bucket of rocks a cherished tradition at Bishop Kelly

Every player on the Bishop Kelly High football team has his own gold-painted rock that bears his name, jersey number and goals for the season. Those rocks are placed in a bucket as physical representation of a player's commitment to the team and their strength as a unit. The Knights, who are attempting to win a fourth straight state championship, don't go anywhere without them.

2016 Boise Veterans Day Parade

The parade featured a new route and “A Salute to Women in Uniform,” with grand marshals Command Sergeant Major Linda R. Burkhart of the Idaho Army National Guard and Colonel Stephanie L. Sheppard of the Idaho Air National Guard. The parade featured all branches of the military services, veterans organizations, marching bands, tanks and other military vehicles. Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11.

