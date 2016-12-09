Latest News
Priority mail: Boise post office already in a holiday rush
Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, the U.S. Postal Service expects to deliver a lot of cheer to more than 155 million addresses in the form of roughly 16 billion cards, letters and packages. More than 600,000 employees, 35,000 seasonal employees and 208,000 vehicles are involved in the effort. USPS Boise Plant Manager Jim Brenneman takes us inside the Boise mail processing center during the busiest time of the year.Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com