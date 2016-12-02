Amy Schumer is in talks to play Barbie in a new live-action movie

And now, for one final twist in a bizarre year in entertainment, comedian and actor Amy Schumer is in negotiations to play Barbie in a live-action movie. Yes, that Amy Schumer. And yes, that Barbie.
Schumer is well known for her R-rated comedy and support of feminism and female empowerment. Barbie, the iconic toy line from Mattel, has been criticized for promoting unhealthy body types, reinforcing a rigid standard of beauty and portraying women as unintelligent and helpless.
So the combination of the two doesn’t exactly seem natural or obvious. But according to Deadline, Schumer’s interest in the project is hardly a reversal from her previous positions. Instead, the proposed plot for this film would change Barbie’s narrative into one of female empowerment and self-acceptance.
Deadline reports that Schumer’s Barbie would be one of many Barbie characters — Mattel has released scores of different Barbie dolls in different professions — who lives in Barbieland before being “kicked out” into the real world because she is different, doesn’t fit in and isn’t perfect. In the real world, Schumer’s character will learn to accept her differences and be happy before saving Barbieland.
Schumer’s satirical take on traditional gender roles has been a consistent source of comedy in her work, including her television show “Inside Amy Schumer” and her hit film “Trainwreck,” and according to Variety she is expected to help rewrite the script of the Barbie movie.
Online, the news of Schumer’s potential casting was met with controversy, with some praising the unique storyline and others saying they felt her comedic style is a poor fit for a movie that will be rated PG, per Deadline.
The film is being produced by Sony, with approval from Mattel, and is slated to be released in summer of 2018, according to E News. Production is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2017.
Comments