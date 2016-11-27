Gold medal figure skater performs Holocaust-themed routine on Russian reality TV

Sometimes even the best of intentions go awry.
That seems to be the consensus regarding the performance of gold medalist Tatiana Navka and actor Andrei Burkovsky on the Russian reality TV show “Ice Age.”
During the show, which is roughly equivalent to the U.S.’s “Dancing With The Stars,” the duo unveiled a routine they say was inspired by the Oscar-winning film “Life is Beautiful,” which is set in a Nazi concentration camp in the midst of World War II.
For their performance, Navka and Burkovsky both wore the striped uniform of concentration camp inmates, along with yellow Stars of David, used by the Nazis to identify people of Jewish heritage.
Over the course of nearly four minutes, the duo pantomimed several scenes from the movie, in which a Jewish father is taken with his young son to a concentration camp and, in an attempt to shield his child from the horrors of the Holocaust, convinces him the camp is actually a game in which he can earn points to buy a tank.
On Rotten Tomatoes, the comedy-drama earned 80 percent positive reviews from critics. It later won two Academy Awards. However, many social media observers felt Navka and Burkovsky’s performance instead made light of the Holocaust. In their performance, the two played with an invisible child, goose-stepped and gave the Nazi salute, pretended to shoot each other and run away from a barking dog and ended with Burkovsky skating out of the spotlight while the sound of gunshots echoed.
Throughout the performance, both skaters smiled often, a fact that many seem to take as evidence that neither understood the seriousness of that period in history.
@thehill @JMfreespeech the Holocaust is nothing to skate or dance about. Nothing artistic about it. Sick/shameful. Apologies to survivors— Trump my President (@soldbygail) November 27, 2016
This is terrible and cynical. Nothing about holocaust is beautiful. Life in concentration camps was horror, not dance. Beware glorification! https://t.co/KcMYwSXOz2— ArmitageUniverse (@RCAUniverse) November 27, 2016
Navka posted a compilation of photos from the performance on Instagram on Saturday and defended herself in the caption.
Посмотрите обязательно! Один из моих любимых номеров!По мотивам одного из моих любимых фильмов " Жизнь прекрасна"! Покажите этот фильм своим детям, обязательно☝️ #ледниковыйпериод @tatiana_navka @aburkovskiy PS : Наши дети должны знать и помнить о том страшном времени, которого надеюсь-даст Бог, они никогда не узнают!
“Based on one of my favorite movies, “Life is Beautiful!” Show this movie to your children,” the caption reads, according to Mashable. “Our children need to know and remember that terrible time, which I hope, God willing, they will never know.”
The fact that Navka, who won figure skating gold in ice dancing with partner Roman Kostomarov in the 2006 Olympics, is the wife of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide Dmitry Peskov, according to The Independent, only makes the incident even more high-profile and controversial.
But perhaps most shockingly, Deadspin reports that Navka and Burkovsky received a perfect score for their performance.
Comments