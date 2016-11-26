New tricks in canine cancer aim to treat humans, too

1:13 The art of jewelry: Robert Kaylor Pause

7:12 Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt

4:45 Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

0:55 A collapsible, cardstock helmet wins Dyson design award

1:10 Boise State football volunteers to help serve meals to families in need

2:26 Boise State coach and players talk about loss to Air Force

1:03 Eureka! restaurant features gourmet burgers

1:15 To beat Oregon, 'You've got to play flawless,' Boise State basketball's Rice says

0:44 Key to a good education: Make it real