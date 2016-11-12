Suspect in Arizona Amber Alert may be driving stolen Idaho car

Police in Tempe, Ariz., say a man suspected of abducting two children is believed to be driving a stolen car with Idaho license plates, according to a Lake Havasu newspaper.
David Lee Fuller, 37, is believed to be driving a black 2006 Chrysler Sebring with Idaho license plate #K547524, according to police. He is believed to have taken the two children — his 8-year-old daughter, Jazmyn Campbell, and an unrelated 3-year-old, Chandra Campbell — following an argument with Jazmyn's biological mother.
Police believe Fuller, a black man described as 5-foot-8-inches and 160 pounds, took the children on Friday and has a possible destination of Las Cruces, N.M., or Miami. He wears his hair in dreadlocks, has a goatee and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and camouflage shorts.
Find more information on Fuller and the two children online.
Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard
Comments