Oregon is epicenter as Trump protests surge across nation

Protesters demonstrate on Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York, in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
A protester sets off fireworks during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
A man dressed in red-white-and-blue sits on the curb during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Police confront protesters during a demonstration against President-elect Donald Trump, early Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Protesters block a street and stop traffic during a demonstration against President-elect Donald Trump, early Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
A person yells during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Smoke from a small fire and fire-extinguisher powder rises during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
A woman yells as she takes part in a protest against President-elect Donald Trump, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Police confront protesters during a demonstration against President-elect Donald Trump, early Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Protesters rally outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 in Chicago, Ill., in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory.
Chicago Tribune via AP
Armando L. Sanchez
Protesters march North on State Street to express their disapproval of the election of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 in Chicago.
Chicago Tribune via AP
Armando L. Sanchez
Protesters march near the Trump International Hotel and Tower to express their disapproval of the election of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Chicago.
Chicago Tribune via AP
Armando L. Sanchez
Two people hold an American Flag upside down, which reads, "Abolish Amerikkka" during an anti-Trump rally at the Diag on the University of Michigan's campus on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. Later in the evening about 1,00 people gathered at the Diag for a gathering promoting love, equality, and surprise of the recent election of Donald Trump.
The Ann Arbor News via AP
Matt Weigand
Mark Schlissel, University of Michigan President, speaks during a gathering of over 1,000 people on the University of Michigan's campus on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. The gathering promoting love, equality, and surprise of the recent election of Donald Trump.
The Ann Arbor News via AP
Matt Weigand
Several dozen students from various high schools in the Portland, Ore., metropolitan area gather downtown to protest Republican nominee Donald Trump's victory in Tuesday’s presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. The protests were peaceful and students said that they felt compelled to demonstrate against Trump because they were not old enough to vote.
Gillian Flaccus
AP Photo
Several dozen students from various high schools in the Portland, Ore., metropolitan area gather in the city's downtown Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, to protest the election of Donald Trump. The protests were peaceful and students said that they felt compelled to demonstrate against Trump because they were not old enough to vote.
Gillian Flaccus
AP Photo
Protesters march along Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York, in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
Protesters chant slogans on Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. Thousands of protesters around the country took to the streets Wednesday to condemn the election of Donald Trump as president.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
Protesters chant slogans on Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York, in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory.
Julie Jacobson
AP Photo
Jennifer Quinones of Garland, Texas, holds up a sign as she joins others gathered to protest President-elect Donald Trump's victory, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez
AP Photo
Anti-Trump protestors and Trump supporters argue at Western Kentucky University, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Bowling Green, Ky. Thousands of protesters around the US took to the streets Wednesday to condemn the election of Donald Trump as president.
Daily News via AP
Austin Anthony
Anti-Trump protestors take a flag reading "We Support Our Troops" from Jacob Giannelli at Western Kentucky University, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Bowling Green, Ky. Thousands of protesters around the US took to the streets Wednesday to condemn the election of Donald Trump as president.
Daily News via AP
Austin Anthony
Several hundred students gathered on the University of California, Irvine campus to protest the election of Donald Trump to the highest office in the U.S., Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Irvine, Calif. A day after Trump’s election as president, the divisions he exposed only showed signs of widening as many thousands of protesters flooded streets across the country to condemn him.
The Orange County Register
Matt Masin
A protester holds up a sign in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville Ky.
Timothy D. Easley
AP Photo
Protesters holds up signs in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory as they march from Jefferson Square Park, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 in Louisville Ky.
Timothy D. Easley
AP Photo
A protesters unhappy with the presidential election blocks traffic on JFK Blvd. as they march between cars on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP
Charles Fox
Protest organizer Mallie Feltner speaks to the crowd gathered in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 At Jefferson Square Park in Louisville Ky.
Timothy D. Easley
AP Photo
A protester holds up a sign in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville Ky.
Timothy D. Easley
AP Photo
A protester holds up an upside down flag, an international symbol of distress, in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville Ky.
Timothy D. Easley
AP Photo
Protesters gather in downtown Chicago as they protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Two days after Trump's election as president, the divisions he exposed only showed signs of widening as many thousands of protesters flooded streets across the country to condemn him.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Protesters gather in downtown Chicago as they protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Two days after Trump's election as president, the divisions he exposed only showed signs of widening as many thousands of protesters flooded streets across the country to condemn him.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Protesters march in front of Trump Tower in downtown Chicago as they protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Two days after Trump's election as president, the divisions he exposed only showed signs of widening as many thousands of protesters flooded streets across the country to condemn him.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Protesters gather in downtown Chicago as they protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Two days after Trump's election as president, the divisions he exposed only showed signs of widening as many thousands of protesters flooded streets across the country to condemn him.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Protesters march in front of Trump Tower in downtown Chicago as they protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Two days after Trump's election as president, the divisions he exposed only showed signs of widening as many thousands of protesters flooded streets across the country to condemn him.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
A protester holds a sign during a protest against the election of President-elect Donald Trump in Chicago, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Two days after Trump's election as president, the divisions he exposed only showed signs of widening as many thousands of protesters flooded streets across the country to condemn him.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Mission High School students Hope Robertson, right, yells as she protests with other high school students in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory in front of City Hall in San Francisco, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
A protester holds up a sign in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville Ky.
Timothy D. Easley
AP Photo
Protesters gather at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory.
The Grand Rapids Press via AP
Cory Morse
Ashley Aviles takes part in a protest at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory. "I'm sad for America that the majority ignores the sexist bullying," she said.
The Grand Rapids Press via AP
Cory Morse
Donald J. Trump supporters, Mark Bowman, center, and Mike Bush, right, argue with protesters in opposition of nald Trump's presidential election victory at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
The Grand Rapids Press via AP
Cory Morse
Emory & Henry College students Hailey Ellis, left, and Nina Wernick lead a group of over 100 students, faculty and community members in a peaceful protest walk across the campus Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Emory, Va., in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory.
The Bristol Herald-Courier via AP
Earl Neikirk
Emory & Henry College students Missy Jones and Susan Venegas hold a "Love not Hate" poster and consle each other, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Emory, Va., following the peaceful protest march opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory.
The Bristol Herald-Courier via AP
Earl Neikirk
Ronald Elliott, 18, protests at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, Thursday Nov. 10, 2016, opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory.
Austin American-Statesman via AP
Jay Janner
Protestors, from left, Celeste Ramirez, 20, Erin Ckodre , 21, Ronald Elliott, 18, Patricia Romo, 22, and Rose Ammons, 18, hold up signs at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, Thursday Nov. 10, 2016, opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory.
Austin American-Statesman via AP
Jay Janner
Donald J. Trump supporters, Mark Bowman, center, and Mike Bush, right, argue with protesters in opposition of Donald Trump's presidential election victory at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Mich., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
The Grand Rapids Press via AP
Cory Morse
A young man draped in a rainbow flag raises his fist as he and other protesters hold a rally against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the still under construction Trump Hotel, in Vancouver, British Columiba, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016.
The Canadian Press via AP
Darryl Dyck
A driver's windshield was damaged after she drove in the area with protesters demonstrating against Tuesday's U.S. presidential election results, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Portland, Ore. President-elect Donald Trump fired back on social media after demonstrators in both red and blue states hit the streets for another round of protests, showing outrage over the Republican's unexpected win.
The Oregonian via AP
Jim Ryan
Protesters march on their way to Waterfront Park in Portland, Ore., on the third day of protests over the results of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. President-elect Donald Trump fired back on social media after demonstrators in both red and blue states hit the streets for another round of protests, showing outrage over the Republican's unexpected win.
The Oregonian via AP
Jim Ryan
Protesters gather in Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland, Ore., the third night of protests over the results of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. President-elect Donald Trump fired back on social media after demonstrators in both red and blue states hit the streets for another round of protests, showing outrage over the Republican's unexpected win.
The Oregonian
Mark Graves
Protesters cross the Hawthorne Bridge in Portland, Ore., on the third day of protests over the results of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. President-elect Donald Trump fired back on social media after demonstrators in both red and blue states hit the streets for another round of protests, showing outrage over the Republican's unexpected win.
The Oregonian via AP
Jim Ryan
Protesters gather in Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland, the third night of protests over the results of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. President-elect Donald Trump fired back on social media after demonstrators in both red and blue states hit the streets for another round of protests, showing outrage over the Republican's unexpected win.
The Oregonian
Mark Graves
Comments