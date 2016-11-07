Northern California ‘supermom’ went for a jog. She hasn’t been seen since.

4:10 Independent candidate McMullin visits Boise Pause

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

0:56 O Capitol Christmas tree, how Idaho loves thee

1:14 A new geothermal sculpture for Boise State

0:55 Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

2:41 Idaho sends a Christmas tree to Washington, D.C.

3:33 George and Shay Hirsch: The love story

0:16 Capitol Christmas tree begins its journey from Idaho

1:58 Democrat Steve Berch talks about the District 15 House race against Lynn Luker