Wahooz opens new Indoor Adventure Park in Boise, Idaho

Charles F. Hummel, carried on his family's legacy of designing Boise buildings. His four children , Michael, Kay, John and Joan sat down with the Statesman to talk about him as a person and the vision he had for Boise's architecture. (Photos provided by family and Statesman staff.)
The Boise State Broncos defeated BYU Cougars 28-27 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Post game comments by head coach Bryan Harsin, nose tackle David Moa, tight end Jake Knight, and running back Jeremy McNichols.
Jared Jacobs, who goes by @goldyeller on Instagram, has been hired by the Big Ten Network to produce 10 mini-movies, one per week during the football season. The videos are stop-motion animations made from a series of 130 to 250 still photos. This week’s features the Ohio State University marching band spelling out “Ohio,” with the iconic dotting of the “i” by a sousaphone player.