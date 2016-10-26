It could be Western Washington’s wettest October ever

The continual rain over the past two weeks has Western Washington within spitting distance of a precipitation record for October.
With five days remaining in the month, Sea-Tac Airport already has recorded 8.40 inches of rainfall, the third-highest reading since records have been kept.
The highest October rainfall total came in 2003, when 8.96 inches of rain fell, followed by 1947 with 8.95 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Weather Service meteorologist Jay Neher said there’s a 30 to 70 percent chance that Sea-Tac will break its monthly rain record.
The Weather Service is forecasting showers every day except Friday through Halloween.
“You can’t predict rain showers or where they’re going to hit,” Neher said.
In that same vein, Neher didn’t have a great explanation as to why October saw so much precipitation to start the region’s rain year.
“It’s just a wet month,” Neher said. “We probably had more fronts move through than usual.”
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
