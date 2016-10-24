Sen. Mike Crapo says he will vote for Trump

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho says he's voting for Donald Trump after earlier this month rescinding his endorsement.
Crapo in a statement released Monday says he will vote for Trump to keep Hillary Clinton from becoming president.
Earlier this month Crapo pulled his endorsement after a video tape surfaced of Trump making vulgar and sexually charged comments about women.
Crapo said at the time he'd spent more than 20 years working on domestic violence protections and Trump's excuse of locker room talk was unacceptable.
He urged Trump to step aside and let his running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, take his place.
But that hasn't happened, and Crapo says the next president needs to appoint Supreme Court justices who will interpret the Constitution as written.
