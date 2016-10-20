What it's like to be a BYU fan at Albertsons Stadium.

Jared Jacobs, who goes by @goldyeller on Instagram, has been hired by the Big Ten Network to produce 10 mini-movies, one per week during the football season. The videos are stop-motion animations made from a series of 130 to 250 still photos. This week’s features the Ohio State University marching band spelling out “Ohio,” with the iconic dotting of the “i” by a sousaphone player.
They hired their first employee in January 2015. Since then, Corson Distilling at 17 N. Phillippi St. in Boise has grown to employ about 50 people and had 55 customers as of Sept. 12. This year, they’re on track for $8 million in sales, more than four times their sales last year, with a 50 percent profit margin on equipment.
Boise's Broadway Bridge officially reopened Friday. The ceremony was timed to follow last-minute finishes on the bridge and ended with dignitaries pulling barriers and opening the project up to traffic. The bridge has three lanes in each direction; bicycle lanes on each side of the bridge; 10-foot wide sidewalks; and north and south Boise River Greenbelt paths.