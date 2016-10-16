Boise State vs. Colorado State post-game press conference

Boise State Head coach Bryan Harsin and players Thomas Sperbeck, Jeremy McNichols, Darren Lee, and Ben Weaver address the media after their victory over Colorado State on Oct. 15th.
Joe Jaszewski jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com

Latest News

Making high-end distilling equipment in Boise

They hired their first employee in January 2015. Since then, Corson Distilling at 17 N. Phillippi St. in Boise has grown to employ about 50 people and had 55 customers as of Sept. 12. This year, they’re on track for $8 million in sales, more than four times their sales last year, with a 50 percent profit margin on equipment.

Traffic & Transportation

Ride the new Boise River Greenbelt paths near Bronco Stadium

Boise's Broadway Bridge officially reopened Friday. The ceremony was timed to follow last-minute finishes on the bridge and ended with dignitaries pulling barriers and opening the project up to traffic. The bridge has three lanes in each direction; bicycle lanes on each side of the bridge; 10-foot wide sidewalks; and north and south Boise River Greenbelt paths.

Latest News

Back to School Party at Capital High

Capital High School in Boise held a party for the first day of the 2016-17 school year that featured "Happy New Year" signs, a DJ, party hats, cheerleaders and teachers forming a tunnel with their hands that students walked through to get into school.

Latest News

Meet Wilhelm, the Pet of the Week for Aug. 23

Wilhelm is a nearly-4-month-old domestic shorthair with handsome orange and white tabby markings. He was surrendered to the shelter as a very young kitten and recently spent some time in the Idaho Humane Society’s Women Inmate Social Kitty Retreat (WISKR) foster program. As a result, he’s a well-socialized boy. He will start purring as soon as you pick him up. He is also a very playful and curious little kitten – always interested in his surroundings and ready to explore. You can find Wilhelm (#32061076) in cage 44 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. The shelter’s adoption floor is filled with young cats and kittens right now, so this is a great time to adopt!

Editor's Choice Videos