October 15, 2016 7:07 PM

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde introduce their new baby daughter, Daisy Josephine

By Lisa Gutierrez

Actors Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis introduced their baby daughter to the world on Saturday.

Wilde posted a photo of Daisy Josephine for her 89,000 followers on Instagram.

“There goes the neighborhood,” Wilde wrote. “Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl.”

 

Daisy was born on Tuesday, Oct. 11. She is the couple’s second child. Big brother, Otis, is 2.

The “Vinyl” star, 32, kept her social media fans up-to-date on her pregnancy - including her frustration with being “stalked” by the paparazzi - since she announced it in April.

 

She revealed that she and fiance Sudeikis, 41, were expecting a girl in a tweet last month.

In the same tweet she amplified her concerns about Donald Trump becoming president, linking to a Hillary Clinton ad that that slammed Trump for comments he has made about women.

Lisa Gutierrez: 816-234-4987, @lisaginkc

