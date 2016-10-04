Latest News
Stop motion animator Jared Jacobs creates mini movies using Lego and Oyo figures from his home in Boise.
Jacobs, who goes by @goldyeller on Instagram, has been hired by the Big Ten Network to produce 10 of the mini-movies, one per week during the football season. The videos are stop-motion animations made from a series of 130 to 250 still photos. This week’s features the Ohio State University marching band spelling out “Ohio,” with the iconic dotting of the “i” by a sousaphone player.Kyle Green kgreen@idahostatesman.com