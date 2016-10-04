Stop motion animator Jared Jacobs creates mini movies using Lego and Oyo figures from his home in Boise.

Wilhelm is a nearly-4-month-old domestic shorthair with handsome orange and white tabby markings. He was surrendered to the shelter as a very young kitten and recently spent some time in the Idaho Humane Society’s Women Inmate Social Kitty Retreat (WISKR) foster program. As a result, he’s a well-socialized boy. He will start purring as soon as you pick him up. He is also a very playful and curious little kitten – always interested in his surroundings and ready to explore. You can find Wilhelm (#32061076) in cage 44 at the Idaho Humane Society, 4775 Dorman St. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. The shelter’s adoption floor is filled with young cats and kittens right now, so this is a great time to adopt!