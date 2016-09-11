Latest News

September 11, 2016 6:51 AM

To our readers: Papers may be late today

Due to weather, the delivery of the Idaho Statesman will be delayed in some areas today. We appreciate your patience and understanding. Expect an additional three hours added to normal delivery times. Some of our carriers are getting stuck in roads.

 

