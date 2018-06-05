Oprah reportedly bought this gorgeous Orcas Island estate. Take a look around

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders responds to reporters' questions concerning President Donald Trump's comments that he has the right to pardon himself, repeatedly saying that he had done nothing wrong.
A U.S. Navy team rescued a group of Boy Scouts from the summit of Mount Baker Monday morning, June 4 after the foursome got lost in poor visibility and dug a snow cave for shelter overnight, when temperatures dropped below freezing.
The president has pardoned political allies and prominent figures whom he said were treated unfairly by prosecutors. The New York Times’s Supreme Court reporter, Adam Liptak, looks at how this compares with the actions of previous presidents.
The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.