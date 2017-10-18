Keller Williams Realty Boise 10-21-2017

October 18, 2017 4:50 PM
Meridian software engineer Ryan Thompson devoted 80 hours of design time and 20 hours of building time to recreating his scale model of the new Meridian Idaho Temple built on Linder Road by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It took 5,500 LEGO pieces and filled a room in Thompson's house.
