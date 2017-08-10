Kibrom’s brings taste of Africa to Boise’s North End

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 Ethiopian refugee serves authentic injera flatbread in Boise Pause 13:36 Boise man believes Russians sent him messages, fires shots in pawn shop 3:45 Teach your kid the proper way to tackle in football 6:46 5A SIC football players to watch: Rocky Mountain running back Carter Kuehl 3:41 How are Weiser, Idaho businesses preparing for the eclipse? 1:48 New townhouses sell fast as people seek urban living in Downtown Boise 0:32 Boise Hawks rookie owns the deep ball 0:28 Southern edge of eclipse path could be off by the length of a football field or up to a half-mile 3:05 'Something clicked' to push Boise State's Sam Whitney to work hard 0:38 Documentary on eclipse explains importance of location for downtown KC, on the edge of totality Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email “This is my home,” said Kibrom Milash, who came to the United States in 2013 as a refugee. Born and raised in Ethiopia, Milash now owns an Ethiopian and Eritrean restaurant in Boise. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com

“This is my home,” said Kibrom Milash, who came to the United States in 2013 as a refugee. Born and raised in Ethiopia, Milash now owns an Ethiopian and Eritrean restaurant in Boise. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com