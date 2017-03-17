Brunch Madness: Vote in our Treasure Valley brunch championship bracket

Who says March Madness has to be all about college basketball? Now that it’s sunny and in the 70s outside, we’re ready to spend our lazy weekend mornings going out for eggs Benedict and coffee before we buckle down on spring cleaning and yard work.
In the spirit of bracket season, we’re pitting some local brunch maestros against each other. Choose your favorites. (And tell us in the comments or send us an email if you think we left out a top contender.)
If the bracket below is not displaying well, click here for the most user-friendly version.
Audrey Dutton: 208-377-6448, @audreydutton
Comments